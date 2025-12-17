One day after Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said "everything is on the table" regarding benching Tua Tagovailoa, McDaniel followed through. With Miami officially eliminated from playoff contention, rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for the Dolphins in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirms.

"Well I think the quarterback play last night was not good enough, and so for me, everything is on the table," McDaniel said after Miami's 28-15 loss Monday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tagovailoa, 27, went 22 for 28 for 253 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and took four sacks in the loss, but the box score doesn't reflect how poorly he played. Both touchdowns came after the game had already gotten well out of hand. Through three quarters, he recorded just 65 passing yards and an interception.

In 14 games, Tagovailoa completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions, which also marks a career high. The Dolphins won four straight games entering the "Monday Night Football" contest against the Steelers, but that had often been in spite of Tagovailoa, who only threw three touchdown passes with three interceptions over that span.

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167 million in guarantees in July 2024.

Moving on from Tagovailoa this offseason would be difficult for Miami. The former No. 5 overall pick is signed through 2028, and he carries a $56.4 million cap hit in 2026. Still, this move could mark the beginning of the end of the Tagovailoa era in Miami.

Tagovailoa might not be the only notable player from the last few seasons moving on.

Tyreek Hill, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in late September, reacted to Tagovailoa's benching with a viral GIF of a man disappearing.

Jones had previously reported the Dolphins are expected to move on from Hill after this season.