During the Miami Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mishandled a snap, and it ultimately resulted in a safety in the third quarter. Those two points proved to be very costly as the Cardinals came away with a 28-27 win courtesy of a Chad Ryland field goal at the buzzer.

On Thursday, Tagovailoa had an opportunity to weigh in on the play.

"It's as simple as catching the ball in the gun," Tagvailoa said. "I would say I'm a pretty good shortstop guy; I have pretty good vision; I have pretty good hands. I'd like to see a lot of other people go in the back there and try to catch that ball, too. You've seen it -- it wasn't [Aaron Brewer's] best and Brew knows he can get it better, but it wasn't my best as well. But I'm just saying to give perspective, it's not as easy as what it looked like sitting down on your couch eating chips."

On the play, Tagovailoa missed the snap and the ball went rolling into the Dolphins end zone. As a result, Tagovailoa was forced to swat the ball out of the back of the end zone, which was ruled a safety.

Tagovailoa ended up completing 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in his return to the lineup. Prior to Sunday's contest, the Dolphins quarterback hadn't played since Sept. 12, when he suffered a concussion in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Mistakes certainly happen, but Tagovailoa was visibly animated regarding the mishandling of that specific snap. Tagovailoa will look to get back on track when the Dolphins face the Bills again on Sunday.