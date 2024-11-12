Just a few weeks ago, many were wondering if Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would retire from football after suffering his third documented NFL concussion. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve, met with neurologists and said he never considered retirement.

The 26-year-old said he was never advised to retire. He suffered the concussion on Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills and returned for the Dolphins' Oct. 27 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Due to his history with head injuries, there is an added spotlight on the quarterback with each hit he takes, or in Monday night's case, with each tackle he makes. It is no surprise that fans would be extra nervous when they see Tagovailoa make any contact with his head.

On "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams, Tagovailoa threw an interception in the second quarter. His pass intended for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was intercepted by linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who took off and was in Dolphins' territory as he ran down the sideline.

Tagovailoa lowered his body to make the tackle and appeared to take a knee to the head in the process.

Here's a look at the pick and the tackle by Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa didn't appear shaken up after the play and did not miss any time, but the tackle was risky. At the time of the interception, Miami was up 10-0 over Los Angeles. It currently leads the Rams, 10-6, at halftime.