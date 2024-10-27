One drive, one touchdown for Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back after sustaining a concussion back in Week 2.

Miami's quarterback led the Dolphins on a 10-play, 64-yard drive that was punctuated by Raheem Mostert's 1-yard touchdown run. The score gave the home team an early 7-0 lead over the Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa was his usual efficient self on the drive, going 5 of 6 for 47 yards despite sustaining a sack on the game's third play. He bounced back by firing completions of 8 and 13 yards to Tyreek Hill on the next two plays.

The drive marked the first time this season that the Dolphins have scored a touchdown on their opening drive. Miami's fans showed their appreciation by chanting Tagovailoa's name before, during and after the drive.

Tagovailoa's return has given the Dolphins a massive boost, as Miami (2-4) is looking to stay in the AFC playoff picture now that its franchise quarterback is back under center.