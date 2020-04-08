Tua Tagovailoa details the challenges of virtual meetings with NFL teams

Tua Tagovailoa, like every prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been conducting virtual interviews with teams in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 23.

Tagovailoa, the second-ranked quarterback in the draft according to CBS Sports prospect rankings, recently explained the challenges associated with virtual interviews. Due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, NFL teams are prohibited from meeting with players in-person. Many of the scheduled pro days (including Tua's at Alabama) were also canceled.

"It's very difficult," Tagovailoa told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "Some of the content that the coaches try to teach you or try to show you, you can't really see it as good sometimes."

How much ground is covered in virtual meetings as compared to in-person meetings?

"It's everything that would include you actually going and visiting the team," said Tua, who said that he has been meeting with a new team each day leading up to the draft. "There's a lot of questions. Breakdowns of defenses. What's your favorite play against certain coverages. I've gotten to meet with GMs, their owners have been on the calls as well."

The issues surrounding this year's draft, as it relates to virtual meetings and the inability for teams to have more direct content with players, has been a hot-button topic after the NFL decided not to postpone the draft to give teams more time to evaluate prospects. Earlier this week, it was reported that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert recently proposed that each team receive three more picks in this year's draft. Colbert reportedly feels that teams will be more prone to making mistakes without the additional time to evaluate this year's prospects.

There's also been questions regarding the execution of the first-ever remote draft, as every NFL team will be drafting from their homes. In response to this, the league plans to have a 32-team "mock draft" to iron out any issues before the actual draft kicks off later this month.

While he admits that virtual meetings are not the best way to communicate with teams, Tagovailoa supported the league's decision to have a virtual draft.

"I think what the NFL is doing is right as far as everyone needing to stay home to do their draft," Tua said. "And that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna stay home with my family."

When it comes to his health, Tagovailoa, who underwent hip surgery late last year, said that he is 100% and would be able to participate in OTAs if it was a normal offseason. Tagovailoa also isn't worried about where he is drafted or who he is drafted by.

"I would say I have no control over the circumstance," he said. "The best thing that I can do is continue to work. I believe whatever team decides to choose me, I'd be grateful to be on their team."