Tua Tagovailoa drafted by Dolphins: Workout videos were 'important' in convincing Brian Flores

With the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected their future franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, after weeks of smoke and mirrors that may not have been that at all. The world may never know if they Dolphins were actually waffling between taking Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, because while there was very obvious indication their choice would be the former, there was just as much justifiable medical concern. In the end, only five months removed from major hip surgery, Tagovailoa was able to finally put head coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins front office at ease -- with his virtual pro day workout video.

The 22-year-old was unable to participate at the 2020 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, so he conducted a one-hour workout on April 9 that saw him execute upwards of 75 throws, with 55 being scripted and the remainder being unscripted/dynamic. Having already been cleared medically and trending toward being available to take the field in 2020, Flores saw Tagovailoa's virtual pro day footage and sealed his draft day decision accordingly.

"I mean, it was important," Flores said to Mike Tirico on NBC Sports Lunch Talk Live, via Pro Football Talk. "I remember it came out, [general manager Chris Grier] sent it to me, and we were pretty much watching it at the same time. Got on the phone after that and said you know looked pretty good, so it kind of just reinforced or confirmed some of the things that our doctors had mentioned to us. It was important.

"It was good to see it."

The homework the Dolphins did on Tagovailoa was extensive, and they reportedly did all they could to get him in the building for closer inspection before the NFL shut down all team facilities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They weren't successful in doing so, however, which left them to do their due diligence in a 100 percent virtual capacity, having also not seen him run drills at the combine.

"Well, we did a lot of work," Flores said. "Our medical staff headed up by Kyle Johnston, our head trainer, you know Dr. [John] Uribe, our entire staff, they did a wonderful job kind of getting us the information on really all the players. We felt comfortable. We got comfortable I would say in the last couple weeks here.

"Obviously, he is a very talented player, and he has got a lot of the qualities we are looking for the in quarterback position. He is a leader. He is accurate. He is tough, so we felt very comfortable."

And with that, Tagovailoa heads to South Beach to take the throne as the new face of the franchise, be it immediately or not long thereafter. His addition combines with a stout romp in free agency to instantly make the Dolphins contenders for the AFC East crown, as Flores and Grier push the pedal to the floor in Miami.