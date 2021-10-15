The Miami Dolphins are getting their starting quarterback back on the field. According to head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa will return to the lineup for the team's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, barring any late-week hiccups.

"Assuming everything goes well in practice today, Tua's going to start the game," Flores said Friday, per NFL.com.

Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury back in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett filled in during his absence, and performed admirably but was unable to secure a win against any of the Bills, Rams, Colts, and Buccaneers. Tagovailoa returned to practice as soon as he was eligible this week, and Flores is pleased with his progress.

"He's looked pretty good," Flores said. "I think the one thing that we can't simulate is contact, or in-game contact. Really everything else has been, you say pick up where he left off. Yeah, I guess if you want to say that, you could. He's done a nice job this week."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for what he's looking for from his quarterback, who has started only 11 games thus far, Flores was pretty clear in his expectations.

"I think my message is always the same to him: clean operation, in and out of the huddle, be clear with the play call and then go through his progression one play at a time," the coach said. "And he has a specific progression that he goes through. Take the plays that are there. If there's an opportunity for a big play, try to make it, don't try to force anything. It's not a one-man game, we got 53 guys on the team. We're there to support and help him and he's there to support and help the rest of his teammates."

The Dolphins are running out of time to get themselves back into the AFC East race, with the Bills sitting at 4-1 and looking like a potential juggernaut. If Tagovailoa can get the offense back on track, that would be a major step in the right direction.