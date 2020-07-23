Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Miami Dolphins O/U 6.0 ( 2:53 )

Tua Tagovailoa is set to report to his first training camp with the Miami Dolphins, that much is certain. Whether Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins' starting quarterback is up for debate, as he is set to engage in a heated battle with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the job.

The biggest question for Tagovailoa heading into camp is his health, and he provided an update on that front that will get Miami fans excited in Year 2 of a significant rebuild.

"I'd say I'm ready to go," Tagovailoa said, via Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "It's kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It's going to be a new setting, so that's what's even more exciting."

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery last November and was initially projected to miss up to 12 months. The Dolphins quarterback admitted he's ready to go and compete for the starting job, but that decision will ultimately come down to the coaching staff and front office.

"If helping the team looks like me being on the sideline and telling (Ryan Fitzpatrick) what I've seen, then that's what it is," Tagovailoa said. "Or whoever the quarterback is out there."

The Dolphins gave Fitzpatrick a significant commitment by exercising his $8 million option heading into the season, which was before they drafted Tagovailoa. If the Dolphins do choose Fitzpatrick to start the season, it would make sense given Miami hired Chan Gailey as offensive coordinator, who has a prior relationship with Fitzpatrick. Gailey made Fitzpatrick his starting quarterback when he was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and Fitzpatrick was the starter when he was offensive coordinator of the New York Jets. That also gives Tagovailoa more time to watch and learn the offense before Miami plugs him in as the starter.

Then there's Josh Rosen, who appears to be the forgotten man in the equation. In six games for the Dolphins, Rosen finished with 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions for a 52.0 quarterback rating. Rosen was benched after Week 6 for Fitzpatrick and didn't throw another pass the rest of the year. He has an outside chance at the job, but if Tagovailoa is indeed 100% -- Rosen may be a trade candidate or the No. 3 quarterback in 2020.

If Tagovailoa wins the job and is able to start Week 1, the expectations in Miami may be even greater in a wide open AFC East (yes, even with Cam Newton joining the Patriots).