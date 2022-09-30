Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

We'll also be taking a close look at Tua Tagovailoa's injury situation, plus we'll be making some picks for Week 4.

1. Today's show: Recapping the Bengals' win over the Dolphins

The Bengals knocked off the AFC's final undefeated team on Thursday night with a 27-15 win over the Dolphins. Although the win was huge for Cincinnati, the Bengals win was overshadowed by the head injury suffered by Tua Tagovailoa.

During our podcast for today, we spent a lot of time talking about Tua's injury, which we'll cover in-depth later on in the newsletter, but for now, we're going take a look at why the Bengals won.

If you missed the game, here's a quick rehash of what happened and what we talked about on the podcast:

Bengals offense came alive in the second half. Although Joe Burrow made some big throws in the first half, he looked erratic for most of the first two quarters, completing just 8 of 15 passes for 73 yards on the Bengals' first four possessions of the game. However, Burrow caught fire after that and the thing that seemed to get him going was a 59-yard TD pass to Tee Higgins with 2:50 left to play in the second quarter (You can see the play here). Including that throw, Burrow would finish the game by going 12 of 16 for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Once Burrow came alive, the Dolphins' banged up secondary struggled to stop the Bengals offense. Higgins ended up being Burrow's favorite target on the night, catching seven passes for 124 yards. The best news for the Bengals is that Burrow's long ball appears to be back: The quarterback completed three passes that went for 35 yards or more.

Bengals defense steps up in big spots. The Bengals defense wasn't perfect, but it did come up with some huge plays when the team needed it most. For instance, the Dolphins drove down inside of Cincinnati's 5-yard line on TWO different possessions in this game, but on both of those possessions, the Bengals defense buckled down and forced a field goal attempt. If either of those possessions had ended with a TD, it could have changed the game completely. Also, Vonn Bell came up with two big interceptions with the biggest one coming in the second half when he iced the win by picking off Teddy Bridgewater with just 3:17 left to play. At the time of the pick, the Dolphins were only down 20-15 and they were driving to take the lead. The Dolphins had reached the Bengals' 26-yard line before Bell came through with the clutch play. The Bengals defense also crushed the Dolphins on third down, holding them to just two conversions on 10 attempts.

Teddy Bridgewater wasn't bad. After Tua went down late in the second quarter, Bridgewater entered the game in a tough situation, but he made the most of it. Bridgwater's first play came on a third-and-17 and he almost turned it into a first down with a 16-yard throw to Trent Sherfield. At that point, the Dolphins could have gone for it on fourth-and-1, but instead, Mike McDaniel called for a 52-yard field goal attempt and the Dolphins ended up getting zero points because the kick was blocked. On his first full possession of the game, Bridgewater led his team on a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 7-yard TD pass to Chase Edmonds (Teddy ended the first half 6 of 7 for 71 yards and a TD). In the second half, Bridgewater connected with Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard gain that set up a field goal that would give Miami a brief 15-14 lead in the third quarter. Bridgewater also drove the Dolphins deep into Bengals territory before throwing a pick that essentially ended the game. The Dolphins backup QB ended up throwing for 193 yards and a TD in the loss.

We talked about those three things plus more and if you want to hear our entire recap of the game, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Tua Tagovailoa injury update and details

The excitement of this game quickly died down in the second quarter after Tua suffered an ugly injury following a sack by the Bengals that took place with just under six minutes left to play in the first half.

Here's what we know:

How the injury happened. On a second-and-7 play from the Bengals' 40-yard line, Tua took a shotgun snap and rolled left. When he couldn't find anyone open, he started to scramble and that's when Josh Tupou got a hold of him. The Bengals nose tackle slammed Tua down and as as soon as the Dolphins' QB hit the ground, it was pretty evident that something was wrong (You can see the play here). Tua was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Tua taken off the field in a stretcher and hospitalized. The Dolphins training staff tended to Tua for nearly 10 minutes before the quarterback was taken off the field in a stretcher. Just before halftime, the Dolphins announced that Tua had been taken to the hospital and that he was "conscious and has movement in all his extremities."

Tua travels back to Miami with the team. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed after the game that Tua would be discharged from the hospital and be able to travel home with the team. "All of his teammates, myself, we're all very concerned. The best news we can give is that everything is checked out that he didn't have anything more serious than a concussion. He'll be flying back with us here on a plane."

The controversy. A concussion is always bad news, but in this situation, it's especially bad news because Tua appeared to also suffer a head injury in his Week 3 game against the Bills. In that game, Tua got hit and clearly wobbled off the field (You can see the clip here). The Dolphins claimed Tua suffered a back injury on the hit and he ended up re-entering that game in the second half. Due to the nature of Tua's injuries, many people were calling on the Dolphins to keep him sidelined for Week 4.

The NFLPA is investigating the Week 3 injury. The NFLPA is currently looking into why Tua was allowed to re-enter the game against the Bills NFL also looked into the Tua situation and the league found that concussion protocols were followed during the Bills game.

No matter how you look at it, this is a messy situation. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported that Tua wore a neck brace on the flight home as a precaution. The good news for Tua is that all of his initial scans came back negative. However, he will undergo an MRI at some point today to check for any further damage.

3. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 4

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact that it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After recording the postgame podcast with Wilson and I, Brinson kicked us to the curb so that he could record his weekly picks show with Pete Prisco and R.J. White.

Those three guys spent nearly 60 minutes going over the best bets for every single game being played in Week 4 and we're going to cover three from each guy below. Two of our three guys finished Week 3 with a winning record, so you're definitely going to want to check out their best bets for Week 4.

Pete Prisco (1-2 last week in picks covered here, 6-3 on the season)

Browns (-1.5) to cover against the Falcons

Raiders (-2.5) to cover against the Broncos

Bills at Ravens OVER 51.5 points

Will Brinson (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 4-5 on the season)

Saints (+3) to cover against the Vikings

Steelers (-3.5) to cover against the Jets

Bears (+3) to cover against the Giants

R.J. White (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 5-4 on the season)

Rams (+2.5) to cover against the 49ers

Eagles (-6.5) to cover against the Jaguars

Titans (+3.5) to cover against the Colts

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for Week 4 -- and there are quite a few -- be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast.

4. NFL Week 4 picks

This is the final newsletter of the week, which means we will be cramming as many Week 4 picks as humanly possible into this space.

With that in mind, we've got four more Week 4 picks coming your way and those will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco, along with Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself. We usually also have picks from Will Brinson, but I guess he decided to take the week off.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on.

To check out our expert picks for every game that's being played in Week 4, be sure to click here.

5. Saints likely turning to Andy Dalton

The Saints are dealing with some major injuries as they get ready to face the Vikings in London and one of those injuries is Jameis Winston, who was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Winston has been dealing a back injury for multiple weeks and it appears the Saints have decided that the best course of action is to let the injury heal.

Here's a look at the Saints' injury situation and what it means:

Andy Dalton likely to start. With Winston listed as doubtful, that means Dalton will be in line to make his first career start with the Saints. Dalton started six games last season for the Bears and went 3-3 in those games, which is somewhat impressive when you consider that the Bears went 3-8 in games where Dalton didn't start.

Dalton vs. Cousins Part II. If Dalton is starting, it will mark the second time that he's faced Kirk Cousins in London. The last meeting came in 2016 when Cincinnati and Washington played to a 27-27 tie. Both quarterbacks seem to struggle in primetime, so putting them in the 9:30 a.m. kickoff slot is probably for the best.

Dalton could be missing a few weapons. The Saints definitely won't have Michael Thomas on Sunday as he's already been ruled out due to a foot injury. The Saints also have Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib injury and he's been listed as questionable.

The game between the Vikings and Saints will be the first London game of the year for the NFL and it will be kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Former Cowboys tight end dies

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.