Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there hasn't been any decision made on whether they will place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. "He's doing well today," McDaniel said, via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, "and we take it day by day."

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa is "smiling with his teammates, he's working with trainers and medical staff diligently."

Skylar Thompson is the only other quarterback currently on Miami's depth chart and will start Sunday on the road against the Seahawks. The team is signing former Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback Snoop Huntley off Baltimore's practice squad.

Tagovailoa is not currently planning to retire after suffering his third documented NFL concussion last Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. Instead, he's in concussion protocol and working to get cleared for a return. Tagovailoa is the only quarterback to be in the protocol three separate times in the last five years. He faces the same concussion protocol that any other player would, which is a five-step process, despite the number of concussions he's suffered in a short span.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.5 YDs 483 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

Miami split its first two games; it defeated the Jaguars at home in Week 1 before falling to Buffalo last Thursday night. The Dolphins' next game is at Seattle in a matchup between 1-1 teams.