The Miami Dolphins are in unfortunate and familiar territory regarding their quarterback room. During Thursday's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, starter Tua Tagovailoa departed after suffering yet another concussion, which has put his availability going forward into question.

As for who could hold down the fort for Miami in the immediate, coach Mike McDaniel did characterize backup Skylar Thompson as the "next man up." That said, he also told reporters during a Friday morning presser that the organization will explore all their options, including players currently not on the roster.

"That started late last night," McDaniel said when asked if the team has discussed the possibility of bringing in a starting-caliber veteran quarterback. "The best way to articulate where we're at is that the team and the organization are very confident in Skylar. There was a reason he was our backup quarterback.

"That being said, we'll bring in someone. We're just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations and getting through all those possibilities to do what's the best thing for the team. As it stands today I'm expecting that Skylar is the next man up."

Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State in 2022, completed eight of his 14 throws after coming under duress for 80 yards passing. Outside of the 27-year-old, the Dolphins also have veteran Tim Boyle on the practice squad.

Naturally, McDaniel was asked about the long-term view for Tagovailoa, but the coach noted that he is more concerned about the person than he is about whether or not he'll make it back onto the field.

"I'm not assessing the injury through the lens of like, 'Alright, so what does this mean for him playing?'' he said.

Moreover, McDaniel dismissed speaking about Tagovailoa's career potentially being over because of this latest head injury.

"I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject," said McDaniel. "It's more in line of actually caring about the human being, and that's something that entirely ... you're talking about his career, right? His career is his, you know?"

He added: "I totally understand it, and it's not misplaced. I totally get how that's where people want to go to. I just wish that people for a second hear what I'm saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him. I'm going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care that it should be the last thing on your mind."

If the Dolphins were to look outside of the organization to help cushion the blow of losing Tagovailoa, former Miami quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be an option as he remains a free agent. For more options, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin laid out a handful of emergency options.