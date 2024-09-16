Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not currently planning to retire after suffering his third documented NFL concussion last Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports. Instead, he's in concussion protocol and working to get cleared for a return.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday there hasn't been any decision made on whether they will place Tagovailoa on injured reserve, via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. "He's doing well today," McDaniel said, "and we take it day by day."

McDaniel added that Tagovailoa is "smiling with his teammates, he's working with trainers and medical staff diligently."

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.5 YDs 483 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

Skylar Thompson is the only other quarterback currently on Miami's depth chart. The team is signing former Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback Snoop Huntley off Baltimore's practice squad.

Miami split its first two games; it defeated the Jaguars at home in Week 1 before falling to Buffalo last Thursday night. The Dolphins' next game is at Seattle in a matchup between 1-1 teams.