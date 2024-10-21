Tua Tagovailoa is on track to return for the Miami Dolphins after missing multiple weeks with a concussion. On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the team is designating the quarterback to return from injured reserve, via ESPN.

Tagovailoa, who still needs to clear concussion protocol in order to play in their Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals, will practice with the team Wednesday, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Week 8 marks the earliest time Tagovailoa could return from injured reserve as the Dolphins open his 21-day practice window.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with his fourth documented concussion in five years during the Dolphins' Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. He collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin while rushing for a first down, and after showing signs of a concussion following the play, was ruled out for the remainder of the game as he entered concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa met with neurologists during his time on injured reserve. There was outside concern about his long-term health given his history with concussions, leading to questions as to whether he would ever play again, or make a decision to retire. The former first-round pick reportedly wanted to continue playing.

Throughout the recovery process, McDaniel hadn't said too much regarding a timeline. Last week was the first time he acknowledged that he expected Tagovailoa would play again this season.

Before going down with a concussion, Tagovailoa had 483 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Dolphins are currently 2-4 and struggling mightily on offense, and desperately need their starting quarterback back.