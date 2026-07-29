Falcons sign veteran QB with Tua Tagovailoa working through injury, Michael Penix Jr. still out of team drills

How this summer's quarterback battle in Atlanta shakes out is one of the NFL's biggest storylines as teams reconvene for the start of training camp. While all eyes were set to be on Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. duking it out on a daily basis for the Falcons' QB1 job, there's been a bit of a speed bump out of the gate.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa is working through an injury, but it doesn't appear the veteran quarterback will be sidelined for long.

"He will be out there sooner rather than later," Stefanski said, via the team's official website.

A tight back is keeping Tagovailoa sidelined during this stretch of training camp, per ESPN. Echoing Stefanski's characterization, the report also says the issue is not considered serious and Tagovailoa should be back next week.

Tua Tagovailoa ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 67.7 YDs 2660 TD 20 INT 15 YD/Att 6.93 View Profile

This does, at least for the moment, stall the momentum Tagovailoa was building in the quarterback competition. With Penix continuing to rehab the torn ACL he suffered last season, the former Dolphins quarterback has received the lion's share of reps throughout the offseason program.

While this injury puts the competition on pause, it doesn't appear Tagovailoa will lose much, if any, ground to Penix. Stefanski told 92.9 The Game on Wednesday that Penix is still not cleared for full team activities, meaning he can't participate in 11-on-11 drills.

"Mike continues to do awesome in his rehab," Stefanski said. "We will continue to progress with him on the grass like he's been doing. He won't be doing team drills just yet. ... When Mike is cleared by the medical team for team drills, we'll get to that point. We're not there yet and, for me, the focus goes on the day-to-day for Mike to make sure he's doing what he needs to do that day. And he has the same exact attitude, which I love about him."

Penix tore his ACL in Week 11 last season against the Carolina Panthers. In nine games as Atlanta's starter in 2025, the former first-round pick went 3-6 while completing 60.1% of his passes for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

With Tagovailoa sidelined and Penix not yet fully cleared, the Falcons announced Wednesday that they've signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush should be viewed as merely a camp arm for Atlanta, which was down to undrafted rookie Jack Strand as its lone healthy quarterback.

The 32-year-old Rush has eight NFL seasons under his belt and has appeared in 42 games (16 starts). In four games for the Ravens last season (two starts), Rush completed 65.4% of his passes for 303 yards and four interceptions.