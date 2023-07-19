How far can the Miami Dolphins go this year? Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes they can go all the way. The 25-year-old said the Dolphins are "definitely legit contenders" this year.

"I think [the offense] can get very, very scary, pretty dangerous," Tua said (via The Palm Beach Post).

The fourth year quarterback continued, saying, "… There's no doubt [the Dolphins are contenders] with the guys we have on the defensive side of the ball. With the guys we have on the offensive side of the ball."

Tagovailoa missed time last year due to concussions and head injuries and while he naturally has a focus of making it through an entire season healthy, he does not just want to play through, he wants to compete against the best.

"God-willing, I can make it through the entire season and we can win a playoff game, we can win a Super Bowl," Tagovailoa said (via The Palm Beach Post).

The Dolphins added cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason via a trade from the Los Angeles Rams and hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator. On offense, they exercised Tagovailoa's fifth-year option and re-signed running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are other offensive weapons the Dolphins can rely on.

Tagovailoa says the offseason has been productive for the team and he is impressed with the level of commitment they are showing.

"This offseason has been really good. I think with with the guys, there's been a lot of guys that have stayed back down here who haven't really taken trips or big, you know, vacation. A lot of guys have stayed back. And we've got to get together a lot this offseason.

He said their goal is to "get somewhere we've never been as an offense."

The Dolphins have an added challenge of being in a difficult division, playing the dominant Buffalo Bills and Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets twice each.