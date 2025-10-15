Tua Tagovailoa has issued a public apology to his teammates for his comments following the Miami Dolphins' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following Sunday's loss, Tagovailoa publicly called out teammates for either being late to or not attending players-only meetings. Tagogvailoa said that, while those comments were well-intended, he realizes now that it created an unneeded distraction for a Dolphins team that enters this Sunday's game against the Browns with a 1-5 record.

"I made a mistake, and I'm owning up to that right now," Tagovailoa said.

The Dolphins' former Pro Bowl quarterback said that he has spoken to the team's other leaders about his comments while adding that they "know that my intent was right."

"The intent can be right," he said, "but when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team now."

In addition to adding to the outside noise, Tagovailoa also acknowledged that he didn't protect the locker room by airing the team's business publicly.

"I felt like I let the emotions of the game get to me after the game," he said. "That's something that I can learn from as a leader on this team. What happens in-house should be protected, and none of that should have gotten out. And so want to publicly apologize about that. Want to move forward and focus on the Cleveland Browns."

As Tagovailoa surely knows, winning can cure a lot of things for a struggling team. Fortunately for the Dolphins, their next opponent has also won just one game and has had a similarly tumultuous start to the 2025 season.