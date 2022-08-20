The Dolphins will see Tua Tagovailoa for the first time in a game Saturday when Miami hosts the Raiders for their second preseason exhibition of the summer. The quarterback will be making its preseason debut after sitting out of the opener and will be joined by a number of projected Week 1 starters.

One of those starters who was initially thought to be playing in this head-to-head was wideout Tyreek Hill. However, reporters on the scene at Hard Rock Stadium noted that Hill warmed up with the team in pads, but then came out of the locker room without pads and is considered a late scratch. Running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Melvin Ingram were also late scratches.

Naturally, the debut of Hill -- whenever it occurs -- will be a fascinating storyline to follow after the Dolphins sent a treasure trove of draft picks -- including a 2022 first-rounder -- to the Chiefs while also handing Hill a $120 million extension. Upon arrival to Miami, Hill has sung the praises of Tagovailoa, so it'll be interesting to see how that on-field chemistry looks as they transition from the training camp reps to actual game reps.

As for Tagovialoa, the former first-round quarterback will be under the spotlight all season as he looks to prove to the organization that he can be a fixture within the offense that can help it contend for the foreseeable future. In 21 career starts over the past two seasons, Tagovailoa owns a 13-8 record, a 66.2 completion percentage and an 88.8 passer rating.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 67.8 YDs 2653 TD 16 INT 10 YD/Att 6.84 View Profile

Elsewhere on the offense, running back Chase Edmonds -- who was acquired by the team this offseason -- is also set to play after sitting out of the opener against Tampa Bay.

Along with Hill, the Dolphins did announce prior to kickoff that the following are not expected to hit the field: receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Eric Rowe, cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, tackle Terron Armstead and tackle Greg Little.