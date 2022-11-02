A lot of people around the NFL are talking about whether the Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders, including the team themselves, especially after adding star pass rusher Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline. The Dolphins got off to a hot start with Tua Tagovailoa leading them to three wins to kick off the season before the quarterback went down with two scary head injuries.

Tua has since returned to play, and Miami has not lost a game that he's played from start to finish.

The Dolphins are 5-3, tied with the New York Jets (who they lost two when Tua was out) and behind the 6-1 Buffalo Bills.

The AFC East is not easy with the powerhouse Bills and the surprising Jets, but it is far from a reach to say the Dolphins could make a playoff run. And that optimism grew with the addition of Chubb and veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. at the trade deadline, after adding star receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

Tagovailoa is not just looking at the playoffs, but is already thinking ahead to the Super Bowl.

"We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here," the 24-year-old said, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We're not afraid to talk about playoffs ... If you were to ask me, I have full belief that we are capable."

In the AFC, Miami would likely have to go through the Bills and/or Kansas City Chiefs, two of the most dominant teams in the league, in order to book their ticket to Arizona in February.

The Dolphins are currently seventh in the league in total yards per game, third in passing yards per game, but struggle running the ball, standing at 28th in rushing yards per game. They have a turnover differential of -3, and their defense has recorded four interceptions and three fumbles. They have struggled getting to the quarterback, averaging 1.9 sacks per game, 23rd in the league.

Chubb could certainly help improve that The Dolphins added the Pro Bowl edge rusher in a trade with the Denver Broncos for a 2023 first-round pick, its 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, as well as a 2025 fifth-round pick. They also added Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2023 fifth-round pick, reuniting the running back with Raheem Mostert and coach Mike McDaniel, their offensive coordinator in San Francisco.