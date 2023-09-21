Tua Tagovailoa has a chance to set an NFL record this week and all he has to do to make that happen is beat the Denver Broncos.

In what is easily one of the impressive active streaks by any NFL quarterback, Tua has won NINE straight games against Super Bowl winning coaches, which is tied for the most in NFL history. If Tua can push the streak to 10, he'll set the record and he's actually going to have a chance do that this week.

This Sunday, the Dolphins will be hosting the Broncos, who are coached by Sean Payton. The former Saints coach famously won a Super Bowl in 2009 when he led New Orleans to a 31-17 win over the Colts.

Tua was actually asked about the streak this week and although he thought it was a cool stat, he credited his team for the winning streak.

"It's a team sport," Tua said Wednesday, via quotes from the team. "You win games with the team and I've been very fortunate to have great teammates. We're just in here day-in and day-out trying to do everything we can to win."

There's actually an added twist to Tua possibly breaking the record this week and that's the fact that he might get to set it against one of the players he's currently tied with for the record. Tua's nine-game streak puts him in a tie with Russell Wilson, Jim Harbaugh and Bob Griese for the longest winning streak against Super Bowl winning coaches.

Wilson's streak started in 2012 and lasted all the way until February 2015 when he lost to Bill Belichick's Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX. Wilson will be the opposing quarterback on the field this week.

Tua will also have a chance to move past Griese, who spent his entire Hall of Fame career with the Dolphins.

If Tua does set the record on Sunday, he'll have a chance to put it almost completely out of reach this season. After facing Payton's Broncos, Tua still has games against the Patriots (Bill Belichick), Chiefs (Andy Reid), Cowboys (Mike McCarthy) and Ravens (John Harbaugh) on the schedule, which means he could push this streak to 14 games by the end of the year. Considering no one has ever even had a 10-game winning streak, it's hard to imagine anyone breaking Tua's record if he gets it to 14.

Through two weeks, Tua has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, which is a big reason why the Dolphins are undefeated. Not only does Tua lead the league with 715 passing yards, but he's also thrown four touchdown passes, which is tied for fourth in the NFL.