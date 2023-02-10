Did Mike McDaniel just hit his vape? That was the question everyone was asking during the Miami Dolphins' first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Luckily, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has provided some clarity.

A viral video of McDaniel circulated on social media during the game because it looked like he might have been hitting a vape pen on the sideline. However, in an interview with Sports Illustrated during Super Bowl week, Tagovailoa denied that McDaniel was getting his nicotine fix in between plays.

"It didn't [look like it]," Tagovailoa said. "I think it was cold. They were in Buffalo, maybe, or New England. ... I don't think he's a vaper, so I'm not too sure."

McDaniel may not bring a vape onto the field with him, but he is still far from a standard NFL head coach. Tagovailoa said that McDaniel is the definition of what it means to be a "dude."

"If there was, in the dictionary, 'dude' capitalized, his picture would be right next to it," Tagovailoa said. "He's a dude."

Despite dealing with concussion issues for part of the season, Tagovailoa took a step forward in his first season under McDaniel. In 13 games played, Tagovailoa completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.