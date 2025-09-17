The 0-2 Miami Dolphins look to get back on track against one of the best teams in the NFL on a short week, as they travel up to Buffalo to take on the 2-0 Bills on "Thursday Night Football."

It has been a disastrous start to the season for Miami, which has not started 0-2 since 2019. The formerly high-powered offense ranks eighth-worst in the NFL, while the defense allows the highest completion percentage in the NFL (78.9%).

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 1-8 against the Bills, and part of that is because it's tough to out-score Josh Allen. Tagovailoa gave his rival quarterback props when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, saying that he can't do half of what Allen does regarding his athleticism and arm power.

"Dude, he's top tier. If it's not with his arm, it's with his legs," Tagovailoa said. "That dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely a different skillset for me. I can't do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that. And then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has. He's supreme when it comes to that. It's gonna be fun. Get to see him, get to play him again."

Allen's ability to run and his arm strength are two of the reasons why he stands as the reigning NFL MVP. Allen led Buffalo to a 13-4 record last season and became the first quarterback to throw 25 touchdowns, rush for 10 touchdowns and commit fewer than 10 turnovers in a season. The Bills made their second AFC Championship game in the last five years, but were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tagovailoa is 0-3 on Thursdays in his career, while Allen is a perfect 7-0. That's tied for Carson Wentz for the best record.