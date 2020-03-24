Tua Tagovailoa shares video of himself throwing passes ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

One of the few but glaring questions regarding Tua Tagovailoa's draft stock has to do with the quarterback's health, but the Alabama product did his best Monday to prove he -- hips and arm included -- is in working condition ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Among the top QB prospects of his class, the 22-year-old shared a video of himself "practicing social distancing with the long ball," or throwing passes and running through footwork drills in preparation for his first offseason as a pro signal-caller.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020

The brief video only shows one pass by Tagovailoa, but more importantly, it showcases a prospect with enough confidence to move around and, well, do what quarterbacks are supposed to do. That alone is worth a lot, considering the concerns surrounding the former Heisman runner-up's medical status. As recently as November 2019, for crying out loud, before Tagovailoa underwent surgery for a season-ending hip dislocation, there was talk that the Crimson Tide star might never play again, and it's still unclear when, exactly, he'll be healthy enough to take on a full workload under center.

Aside from the injury concerns, Tagovailoa has "all the attributes to be the No. 1 quarterback" of the 2020 class, according to CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson. In CBS Sports HQ's live mock draft on Monday, Tua went No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Several reports have also indicated Tagovailoa's medicals aren't necessarily going to stop him from going in the top three picks of this April's draft. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously suggested teams gave the QB "overwhelmingly positive reports" about his hip at February's scouting combine, and ESPN previously indicated Tagovailoa has been medically cleared for all football activities.