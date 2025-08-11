Joint NFL preseason practices are rarely perfect. Sometimes they are far from perfect, as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experienced, struggling during the joint practice with the Chicago Bears. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, delivered notable incompletions and led an offense that reportedly looked shaky.

In their 24-24 tie against the Bears on Sunday, Tagovailoa went 5-for-6 with 27 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. While Tagovailoa previously said he wanted to take preseason snaps, suggestions rose that the starter was out there due to his poor practice performance.

"I wouldn't say any of the reason behind me playing today was behind Friday's practice," Tagovailoa said. "I wouldn't say that. This was solely based on [coach Mike McDaniel's] decision, what he wanted from the starters, that we all were going to have one series. Whether [we] liked that series or not. That was it. That was boss man's decision."

This marked Tagovailoa's first time playing in the preseason opener in four years.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, Tagovailoa only played one full season. His best year came in 2023, when he started all 17 games, helping lead the team to an 11-6 record and a playoff bid.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have yet to make the playoff splash that their roster suggests they could make. With Tagovailoa on their roster, Miami has yet to make it beyond the wild card round.

Despite Tagovailoa not always making the best in-game decisions or playing up to his hype as a former first rounder, Miami has a significantly better chance of winning when he's on the field. The 'Fins are 40-24 with Tua (a .625 winning percentage) and 7-13 without him (a .350 winning percentage), per Stat Muse. It can be difficult for wide receivers to build a chemistry when there's a rotating door, as was the case last year with Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley both starting for the team as well as Tagovailoa.

This season, the Dolphins focus on keeping Tagovailoa healthy so they can get a sense of what he can do with his weapons and end any wide receiver drama that may distract a locker room.