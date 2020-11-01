Tua Tagovailoa has a long way to catch Dan Marino in touchdown passes for the Miami Dolphins, even though Miami's newest starter joined Marino in the franchise record books -- by throwing a touchdown pass. Tagovailoa threw the first touchdown pass of his career -- a 3-yard strike to DeVante Parker -- to get the Dolphins on the board at the end of the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tagovailoa is the first left-handed quarterback to throw a touchdown pass since Kellen Moore in Week 17 of the 2015 season. Moore was also the last left-handed quarterback to make a NFL start. He is now the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tagovailoa went 5 for 9 for 33 yards in the first quarter, losing a fumble in his first drop back as a starter -- which was forced by Aaron Donald. Tagovailoa is the first quarterback to throw a touchdown pass in his first start for the Dolphins since Chad Henne in 2009. The last quarterback to throw for multiple touchdown passes in his first start with the Dolphins was Marino in 1983.

The last left-handed quarterback to win a start was a Michael Vick in Week 6 of the 2015 season.