The Dolphins will get to see the Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connection for the first time in a game Saturday when Miami hosts the Raiders for their second preseason exhibition of the summer. The quarterback and receiver duo will be making its preseason debut after sitting out of the opener and will be joined by a number of projected Week 1 starters.

Naturally, the debut of Hill will be a fascinating storyline to follow after the Dolphins sent a treasure trove of draft picks -- including a 2022 first-rounder -- to the Chiefs while also handing Hill a $120 million extension. Upon arrival to Miami, Hill has sung the praises of Tagovailoa, so it'll be interesting to see how that on-field chemistry looks as they transition from the training camp reps to actual game reps.

The former first-round quarterback will be under the spotlight all season as he looks to prove to the organization that he can be a fixture within the offense that can help it contend for the foreseeable future. In 21 career starts over the past two seasons, Tagovailoa owns a 13-8 record, a 66.2 completion percentage and an 88.8 passer rating.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • 10 TAR 159 REC 111 REC YDs 1239 REC TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

Elsewhere on the offense, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert -- who were acquired by the team this offseason -- are also set to play after sitting out of the opener against Tampa Bay.

While most starters will play, the Dolphins did announce that the following are not expected to hit the field: receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Eric Rowe, cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, fullback John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, tackle Terron Armstead and tackle Greg Little.