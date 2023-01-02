It is "extremely unlikely" that the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will see the field again in the regular season, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms the day after the team's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tagovailoa remained in the game in the 26-20 loss to Green Bay, and the investigation by the NFL and NFLPA revealed he did not trigger the concussion protocol during the game because "symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day."

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the team will head into its Week 18 game against the New York Jets with the plan of either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson starting. Tagovailoa has not officially been ruled out for the divisional matchup, but the team's focus is on getting him healthy rather than preparing him for a game.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

Tagovailoa was out for the Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, and in his place Bridgewater got the start. Bridgewater then went out with a finger injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Thompson.

This is Tagovailoa'z second concussion of the year and third concerning blow to the head. McDaniel did not reveal whether Tagovailoa's past injury history has changed their approach to using more caution about this latest concussion.

The Dolphins (8-8) are currently on a five-game losing streak, but they're still alive in the AFC playoff hunt. If they beat the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Bills, they'll capture the third wild-card spot and No. 7 seed overall.