The Miami Dolphins added a big-named pass catcher to their offensive arsenal this offseason in Odell Beckham Jr. However, the veteran has yet to practice with his new team. The wide receiver started training camp on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list due to "minor" injuries, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't sure if Beckham will remain there when Week 1 rolls around.

With Beckham sidelined, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn't had time to establish a rapport yet with his new wideout. Teams prefer to get that chemistry down during the offseason so the regular season can begin smooth, but these two may be fixing things when it counts, rather than on the practice field.

Tagovailoa admitted that it could mean there's an adjustment period and isn't sure how it will look, because there's been no preview.

"Off the field, I've been able to hang out with him [Beckham] a good amount of times. Cool dude, 100 percent," Tagovailoa said to reporters Monday. "But does that translate? Does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you because I haven't gotten reps with him. And that's just the honest truth."

This will all also depend on Beckham's status heading into the year. The three-time Pro bowler is currently dealing with undisclosed injuries and has a history of dealing with numerous ailments, with his last full season of play coming in 2019.

If Beckham finds himself active, Tagovailoa puts an emphasis on catching up on time spent getting a rhythm going.

"Now, if 'O' isn't on the PUP list, he clears everything, and we're able to get out there? That's one of the first things that I want to do: Routes on air -- want to make sure I get as many reps with him [as I can]," Tagovailoa said. "OK, he's going to go in for this rep, let's make sure that this guy's going to get the ball -- make sure the coverage isn't whatever. I want to make sure the timing is good. I just want to make sure that's all good and whatnot."

McDaniel gave some insight to the plan with his new wide receiver, saying they won't just throw Beckham in a game before getting some reps in with the offense.

"There's not a scenario where he's going to just jump out there with a cape on without practicing at all," McDaniel said. "Are we going to play football with Tua and Odell being uncomfortable with their connectivity in a real game? Absolutely not. So, the measures that we'll take, we're trying to make sure that when we're on the field, that he's done absolutely everything to minimize how long it takes for him to be live action."

Beckham was with the Baltimore Ravens last season, finishing with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.