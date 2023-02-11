Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had two documented concussions this season, missing five games in total due to the head injuries. His concussions, and whether the Dolphins as well as the league handled his case properly, were a huge topic of discussion in 2022. Tagovailoa credits the team for keeping him safe during the time of his concussions and taking the steps necessary, even if it did take longer.

Tagovailoa said he wanted to play, but explained how the Dolphins made sure to protect his health over his desire to get back on the field.

"For concussion protocol, I think the team did me the biggest service throughout that," Tagovailoa told USA Today Sports on Friday in Arizona. "They never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done. So that's why it might have seemed like it took forever, but they were just protecting me from myself ... me and my family are very thankful to the Dolphins."

Tagovailoa missed the three last games of Miami's season, including the Dolphins 34-31 playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills. He says the protocol began after that loss.

He suffered an injury in Week 3 against the Bills, many believing it was a head injury though ruled a back injury by the team, where he shortly left the game after looking wobbly, but returned for the second half after passing concussion protocol. The following week, Tua left the field in a stretcher following a scary scene where he lost consciousness after a hard tackle. This led the league to evolve its concussion protocol immediately, and prompted an investigation by the NFLPA, which concluded with the Tagovailoa not showing or reporting symptoms in Week 3 after his initial injury.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 View Profile

Tagovailoa's second recorded concussion occurred on Christmas Day, landing him in concussion protocol until February. To outsiders it may have seemed like a drawn-out evaluation from the team, but Tua says it was all to ensure his safety.

Due to the concussions he suffered just months apart, his NFL future has been questioned. Tagovailoa is taking steps to work on ensuring his safety during game's in the future, as he will study judo to learn how to fall safely. His parents say Tua's plan is to absolutely play in 2023 and remain with the Dolphins.