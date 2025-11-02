Sunday was a bad day for the Green Bay Packers. Along with being upset by the visiting Carolina Panthers, the Packers fear that talented tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL during the game, according to NFL Media.

Kraft was carted into the locker room after getting hit on a running play during the third quarter. Shortly afterward, he was declared out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. After the game, Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Kraft's injury "did not look good." He also said that Kraft will undergo more test to determine the severity of his injury.

A 2023 third-round pick, Kraft caught two of his three targets for 20 yards prior to getting injured. He entered the game with four touchdown catches in Green Bay's last three games.

Kraft, who will turn 25 on Monday, currently leads the Packers with six touchdown receptions. He had a career game a week ago in Pittsburgh as he caught seven passes for 143 yards and two scores in Green Bay's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

In addition to the loss of Kraft, the Packers (5-2-1) had to finish the game without Matthew Golden in the third quarter after the rookie wideout sustained a shoulder injury.