Though Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft missed practice on Friday, he is expected to suit up for the Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per NFL Media. Kraft hurt his left knee during practice on Thursday and was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report heading into the weekend.

Kraft's knee injury was not expected to keep him off the field long-term. LaFleur called it a "little tweak" and said Friday that it's unlikely Kraft will be placed on injured reserve.

The Packers are 7.5-point road favorites over the Browns for Sunday's game, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kraft is coming off a breakout game against the Commanders in which he caught six passes for 124 yards -- a career high and his first time over the century mark -- and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass in Week 1 against the Lions and is one of just three tight ends with a touchdown in both games this season, along with the Zach Ertz of the Commanders and Davis Allen of the Rams.

A 2023 third-round pick out of South Dakota State, Kraft leapt from 31 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year to 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and his early-season performance portended yet another significant jump.

Green Bay already lost wide receiver Jayden Reed to a fractured collarbone in the win over Washington. There's hope that Reed, who had surgery for that injury plus a prior foot injury and was put on IR, will return later this season.