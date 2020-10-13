Undefeated teams clash in a key AFC showdown on Tuesday when the Tennessee Titans host the Buffalo Bills in a game moved because of coronavirus concerns. The Bills are coming off a 30-23 victory at Las Vegas last week. The Titans, meanwhile, are coming off a bye following the postponement of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to positive COVID-19 tests within the organization. Prior to that, Tennessee, which could again be without wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and will be missing wideouts Corey Davis (COVID-19) and Adam Humphries (COVID-19), defeated the Minnesota Vikings 31-30 on Sept. 27.

Titans vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -3.5

Titans vs. Bills over-under: 52.5 points

Titans vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -185, Tennessee +165

BUF: Bills are 1-4 against the spread in their last five October games

TEN: Titans have yet to cover this season

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been strong this season and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, hitting on 70 of 104 attempts for 809 yards and six touchdowns while throwing just one interception for a rating of 105.8. Tannehill passed for a season-high 321 yards in Week 3 at Minnesota.

He has multiple touchdown passes and a 90-plus rating in nine of his past 10 games. He has a 95 or better rating in three of his past four games against the Bills.

Running back Derrick Henry has also been a force, rushing 82 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He has converted 18 first downs. Henry rushed for a season-high 119 yards and two TDs against the Vikings, his seventh game with 100 or more rushing yards and two or more rushing scores since 2018, most in the NFL in that stretch. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with a rushing TD against an AFC East opponent.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is also having an MVP-caliber year so far. Last week against the Raiders, he completed 24 of 34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns for a 115.8 rating. He also rushed for a score. He became the second-fastest QB to reach 20 career rushing TDs in 32 games.

Also making a difference for the Bills is running back Devin Singletary. In 50 attempts this season, he has rushed for 213 yards and one touchdown while converting 15 first downs. Last week against the Raiders, he had 76 scrimmage yards and recorded his first rushing score. He is looking for his third game in a row with 75 or more yards from scrimmage.

