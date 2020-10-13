The league's first Tuesday Night Football game of the season is here, and it's a matchup between two unbeaten teams. The Buffalo Bills, red hot to start the season at 4-0, are taking on the Tennessee Titans, who are playing their first game since a coronavirus outbreak forced the postponement of their Week 4 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And as a reminder, you can stream the game between these two undefeated teams on CBS All Access. Injuries could end up playing a major factor in this one so let's take a look at what the Titans and Bills are dealing with.

The Titans will be without several players who remain on the COVID-19 list, such as wide receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. They'll also be without linebacker Kamalei Correia and cornerback Kristian Fulton. They will, however, get wide receiver A.J. Brown back from the injury that kept him out of the team's Week 2 and 3 games. Left tackle Taylor Lewan, who left the Week 3 game with an injury of his own, is due to return as well.

The Bills, on the other hand, will be without several key players. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is inactive for the game due to a back injury, and he'll be joined by wide receiver John Brown (calf), linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), running back Zack Moss (missing his third consecutive game with a toe injury), and offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who was a late addition to the injury report after reporting a case of foot soreness earlier in the day.

With White out, Buffalo will likely turn to Josh Normal and Levi Wallace on the perimeter, while Taron Johnson mans the slot. It could also mean more snaps for third safety Dean Marlowe. Brown's injury means a larger role for rookie wideout Gabriel Davis, while Milano's absence puts more pressure on fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmonds to cover Jonnu Smith over the middle of the field. Devin Singletary will continue to lead the backfield with Moss sidelined again, while Cody Ford and Brian Winters should remain in place at guard. Spain started the first two games of the season before Winters moved into the starting lineup and the team flipped Ford over to the left side of the line.

