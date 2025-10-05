When your phone buzzed last spring and you checked your notifications to find that the Las Vegas Raiders struck a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith, you probably raised your eyebrows slightly, shrugged, and went about your day. It was not a deal designed to stop you in your tracks or leave your jaw on the floor with thoughts of Las Vegas suddenly thrusting itself into the Super Bowl conversation. Really, it was a trade to bring them to respectability at the position. Through five weeks, that effort has failed miserably.

With their 40-6 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, the Raiders have dropped to 1-4 on the season. That record is good for last place in the AFC West, and any thought of even being in the hunt by the time Thanksgiving rolls around is fleeting. Worst of all, they whiffed on the quarterback position with Smith, who has been a turnover machine since landing in Sin City.

In this latest defeat, Smith endured his third multi-interception game of the season, tossing two into the arms of Indy defenders. Both were compounded by the Colts scoring a touchdown on the ensuing possessions, further fueling the blowout. Smith's turnovers turning into points for the opposition have been a theme throughout his brutal start with the Raiders. Thus far, he's tossed nine interceptions. Seven of those picks have resulted in scoring drives by the intercepting team to a total of 35 points (four touchdowns and three field goals).

Smith's nine interceptions are tied for the second-most by a Raiders quarterback through his first five games with the franchise since 1970. He joins Josh McCown (2007) and Kerry Collins (2004) in that no-so-illustrious group, who are only looking up to Jay Schroeder (1988). Given that, it's not out of bounds to talk about Smith's tenure with the Raiders getting off to one of the worst starts in the team's history.

Again, this was an acquisition intended to raise the floor of the Raiders' passing attack after a lackluster effort in 2024, spread across Gardner Minshew (nine starts), Aidan O'Connell (seven starts), and Desmond Ridder (one start). So far, it's either been ever so slightly better or worse.



Passing yards per game Yards per attempt Completion percentage Passer rating Geno Smith (2025) 235.2 7.2 65% 75.6 Raiders QBs (2024) 223.4 6.5 64.6 82.4

On top of trading for Smith, the Raiders also signed him to a two-year, $75 million extension that has him currently tied to the organization through the 2027 season. However, the bulk of Smith's guaranteed money came in this season ($40 million), according to Over the Cap. For 2026, Las Vegas could release Smith with a post-June 1 designation and save about $8 million in salary cap space, but it will also be required to eat $18.5 million in dead money.

If Smith continues on this current trajectory -- and he's showing no signs of turning a corner -- that's the road we're heading down. And then it'll be back to square one for the Raiders under center yet again, and that could cause a cascading turn of events where Las Vegas is also resetting across the board as 74-year-old Pete Carroll hasn't looked dialed-in either to begin his tenure.

This situation screams one-and-done.

Game balls

For my money, Judkins has been the most impressive rookie running back we've seen this season. Facing a stout Vikings defense and tasked with helping ease in a rookie quarterback making his first career start, Judkins put together a career day. The Ohio State product rushed 23 times for a career-high 110 yards in London, albeit in a 21-17 defeat. This is the third time in his four games played this season that Judkins has topped 80 yards rushing, and his touches out of the backfield are increasing by the week. Remember, Judkins essentially came into this season cold as he missed training camp and the preseason due to off-the-field issues and a contract dispute. The arrow should only be pointing up from here.

Slow clap for the fantasy managers (not me) who picked up and started Rico Dowdle. Your bravery was rewarded. With Chuba Hubbard injured and inactive, Dowdle -- who signed a one-year deal back in March -- went nuclear. The veteran rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. He also added three catches (four targets) for 28 yards as Carolina rallied to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 27-24. As you might expect, this was Dowdle's career high in rushing yards, and it was tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in Panthers history.

Can I give a half-game ball? On the one hand, Stroud was awesome in Week 5. He had 244 yards passing and threw as many touchdowns (four) as he did incompletions (23 of 27). He also rushed for 30 yards. That said, he posted this 44-10 win against maybe the most injured team in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens. The defense has been in shambles and was missing Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Nnamdi Madubuike. Even with that in mind, we'll give him his flowers, especially has he's helped Houston resurrect itself a bit after winning two straight.

We're going back to Thursday night with this game ball, but it's deserving. With San Francisco's receiver room depleted, someone needed to answer the call. In Week 5, that was Kendrick Bourne. He was the go-to option for Mac Jones in the Niners' overtime win over the Rams, catching 10 of his 11 targets for 142 yards. Pretty impressive to be the most prolific wide receiver in a game that also featured Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Gaffes

A.J. Brown with a PBU on Eagles Hail Mary

Brown made waves this week as his frustrations of not being as involved in the Eagles passing game as he'd like took center stage, despite his team being 4-0 after the opening month. Well, fast-forward a week, and Brown may have been a little too eager to get his hands on the football in the most critical situation. As Philadelphia was backed into needing a Hail Mary to avoid its first loss of the season, Jalen Hurts chucked up a prayer, and it was nearly answered. The football landed perfectly into the hands of DeVonta Smith for what would've been a game-winning touchdown. However, Brown was also in the vicinity of the football and leaped behind Smith, blocking his avenue for the ball, which fell incomplete. Ballgame.

Browns poor clock management

For a minute, it looked like the Browns were going to give up an early-morning upset over the Vikings in London. Cleveland held a 17-14 lead and had just forced Minnesota to punt with roughly 3:30 to play in regulation. After back-to-back runs by Quinshon Judkins were met with timeouts called by the Vikings. Instead of opting for another run to further bleed the clock and force the Vikings to burn their remaining timeout, head coach Kevin Stefanski called a pass for rookie Dillon Gabriel, who threw the ball incomplete. That stopped the clock, allowing Minnesota to keep a timeout in its pocket to go along with the two-minute warning. That helped them take possession and drive 80 yards for the game-winning touchdown. In all, Cleveland took just 22 seconds off the clock on that possession.

Kyren Williams fumbles away win

It's been a few days, and I still can't believe Williams fumbled on the goal line. The Rams were on the doorstep of escaping Thursday night with a win after falling behind early against the San Francisco 49ers, but the victory quite literally slipped through their fingers. Williams now has two fumbles this season after five in 2024. I won't be surprised if Blake Corum further eats into the backfield touches.

Two-minute drill

