Turns out Rodgers-Cromartie's indefinite suspension from Giants has an end date

If you were wondering how the Giants could find new and exciting ways to get worse, they wasted little time in providing an answer. After an 0-5 start and season-ending injuries to some of their best players, including Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended Wednesday by the team. The suspension stems from an incident that took place on the sidelines during Sunday's loss to the previously winless Chargers and comes a day after Rodgers-Cromartie had been informed that he would be inactive for the Week 6 game against the Broncos.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Giants planned to discipline Rodgers-Cromartie, the cornerback had other ideas, and instead of hanging around the facility on Wednesday he left. Coach Ben McAdoo promptly issued the suspension.

Rodgers-Cromartie admitted that he could have handled the sideline situation better but told ESPN's Josina Anderson, "but to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. I was suspended way before I left. I left because I felt what he said was BS."

He also said he planned to return to the team on Thursday, which, according to various reports, is exactly what happened, though his suspension remains indefinite.

Rodgers-Cromartie will lose $410,588 each week he is suspended though, according to the CBA, an indefinite suspension can't be more than four games. That said, the Giants can choose to keep Rodgers-Cromartie and his $6.9 million 2017 base salary on the bench until the very bitter end of the season. They'll just have to pay him to be there.