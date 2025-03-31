The Philadelphia Eagles have popularized the "Tush Push" quarterback sneak in recent years, using a rugby-like variation of the play in multiple Super Bowl bids, including 2024's historic championship. Simultaneously celebrated and derided on social media, the formation is now under official NFL review, with all 32 teams weighing the future of the play at this week's owners meetings.

The Eagles have made their stance clear: They want the play to stick around. Head coach Nick Sirianni was vocal about it during February's NFL Scouting Combine, then doubled down this week, saying the Eagles have worked hard to perfect the push, which has never resulted in serious injury.

Where do the other teams stand on the "Tush Push?" At least 24 of them would need to vote in opposition of the play to have it banned, as proposed by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Here's a roundup of public opinion:

Teams in support of the 'Tush Push'

Baltimore Ravens: Coach John Harbaugh labeled the push a "football play," though he left the door open for a change of opinion if medical experts advise against it.

Cleveland Browns: Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday he's not in favor of "legislating [the play] out of the game," suggesting the Browns might also use variations of the play in 2025.

Houston Texans: Coach DeMeco Ryans argued it's "tough to punish a team for being really good at something," signaling his support for the play's inclusion.

Indianapolis Colts: Coach Shane Steichen previously served as Nick Sirianni's offensive coordinator with the Eagles, where he oversaw use of the push play during a 2022 Super Bowl bid.

New England Patriots: New coach Mike Vrabel has been "passionate" about supporting the play behind closed doors, per ESPN, and wants to keep it in the game.

New York Jets: New coach Aaron Glenn indicated it's his job to "stop that play," not ban it. He gave credit to the Eagles for "creating a good play that's hard" to defend.

Philadelphia Eagles: Coach Nick Sirianni said the Eagles work "so hard" to master the fundamentals of the play, arguing it'd be "unfair" to ban the push because other teams aren't as successful with it.

