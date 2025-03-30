The fate of the "Tush Push" is in the hands of the owners this week at the NFL's annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. There, the decision on whether to ban the play made famous by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles has been formally put forward. In the lead-up to the vote, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the proposed change and relayed that he "better" have three votes in the play's favor from his former assistants-turned-head coaches across the league.

"We'll see how it goes," Sirianni told NFL Media on Sunday. "All I will say about it is (Jonathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the (head coach) position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there and the Eagles' vote. I at least know we have four."

Gannon (Cardinals) and Steichen (Colts) were both hired as head coaches in 2023 and Moore left the organization just this offseason to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Given that the "Tush Push" has been a key part of Philadelphia's success over their tenures and, in part, helped them ascend to these roles, they -- in theory -- should be strong supporters to keep it around.

However, there are detractors of the "Tush Push," including the Green Bay Packers, who were the ones to officially put forward the topic of banning the play. Earlier this offseason, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a Q&A on the official team website that he is "not a fan of this play" and there is "no skill involved," while also admitting that it's essentially an automatic first down or score with a yard or less to gain. Bills coach Sean McDermott also expressed concerns about player safety regarding the play during the NFL Scouting Combine.

For his part, Sirianni is certainly hoping that this attempt to ban the play isn't as successful as the "Tush Push" itself. Last season (including playoffs), Philadelphia converted 39 of its 48 "Tush Push" plays either into a first down or touchdown.

For this ban to go into effect, there will need to be a two-thirds majority (at least 24 teams).