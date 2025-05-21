The Green Bay Packers' failed proposal to ban the "Tush Push" included a heated discussion between NFL owners and league executives, according to ESPN. The proposal did not pass despite 22 owners voting to ban the play that played an integral role in the Philadelphia Eagles' recent Super Bowl win.

During the "general discussion" portion of the league meeting, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave a passionate speech in defense of the "Tush Push." During his speech, Lurie reportedly said that it would be like a "wet dream for a teenage boy" to create a play that was so good that it resulted in the NFL banning it.

Lurie's analogy was reportedly not appreciated by Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations. Vincent, a former NFL defensive back who spent eight seasons with the Eagles, chastised Lurie for his analogy and the fact that it was said in the presence of women.

At that point, Lurie reportedly fired criticism at both Vincent and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for advocating the ban. Lurie also said that any owner who voted to ban the play would be taking liability for putting quarterbacks at future risk.

Along with Lurie, Eagles general manager and former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce addressed the room. Kelce, who dismissed discussion that the "Tush Push" had anything to do with his retirement after the 2023 season, reportedly told the room that he would return to the NFL if he could run 60 pushes a game.

Other owners that spoke during his period were Dallas' Jerry Jones, Buffalo's Terry Pegula and San Francisco's Jed York. Jones reportedly asked questions regarding the play, while Pegula reinforced his desire to see the play banned. York, after the meeting had exceeded an hour, asked Lurie "how much more s----" he needed to say. York's comments led to a few laughs in what was an otherwise tense room.

At that point, Goodell moved proceedings to the "privileged session" which includes only the owners and top league executives. It was time to vote.

In the end, the "Tush Push" survived to see another season. Kelce, according to Steelers president Art Rooney II, may have been a big reason why. Rooney told ESPN that Kelce may have swayed some owner's thoughts on the play prior to the vote. Several owners reportedly appreciated getting the chance to get a player's perspective.

While Wednesday's meeting was tense, Jones doesn't feel that that was necessarily a bad thing, he said.

"Any play that's out of the ordinary gets extra scrutiny because of the competition," Jones told ESPN. "That's the fun part of having these meetings, and here we are -- the world champion is the main focus of the tush push, and here we are debating it and having to decide, 'Am I really against the tush push or do I just want Philadelphia to [not] have an edge?' And I sit there and fight that, too."