The "Tush Push" will continue to be part of the NFL in 2025. The play, which was made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles, survived a vote from NFL owners on Wednesday, a month after the Green Bay Packers' initial proposal to ban the play was tabled.

Any proposal needs at least 24 votes from the NFL's owners. The Packers' proposal to ban the "Tush Push" received 22 votes, according to ESPN, which added that the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Detroit Lions were among the teams that joined the Eagles in voting against the proposal.

The Eagles arrived at the league meetings on Wednesday with the intention of keeping the play alive. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave a "passionate but fair" speech during the meeting, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, who also reported that former Eagles center Jason Kelce also spoke to the league's owners about the play while accompanied by videos of the play.

Kelce, Lurie, and Eagles general manager Jon Ferrari spoke for around 45 minutes in the general session, according to Sports Illustrated. Kelce's speech was focused on the mechanics of the play and how, in his view, it is not overly dangerous, per the report. Several other prominent NFL owners spoke as well, including Dallas' Jerry Jones, San Francisco's Jed York and Buffalo's Jerry Pegula.

In April, 16 owners reportedly voted in favor of the Packers' proposal to ban the play, which consists of teammates pushing the ballcarrier through the line of scrimmage. And while there was stronger support in terms of banning the play this time around, there still were not enough votes to push Green Bay's proposal past the proverbial goal line.

Ironically, the proposal's 22-10 vote on Wednesday is the same score from the Eagles' win over the Packers during January's NFC wild-card round.