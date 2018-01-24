Twitter data: Eagles gained 650K followers in 2017; Tom Brady No. 1 in mentions

By virtue of competing in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have established themselves as the NFL's top teams of 2017.

Neither side was a slouch on social media, either, according to data compiled by Twitter.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who'll be vying for a sixth Lombardi Trophy in Minneapolis, was the most tweeted about player of the entire season, @TwitterSports told CBSSports.com, with a grand total of more than three million mentions through the playoffs. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has since been replaced by Nick Foles as he recovers from a torn ACL, came in second despite missing the postseason with more than two million of his own mentions.

Both teams, meanwhile, finished in the top five in terms of Twitter discussion, the Eagles ranking third overall and the Patriots finishing fourth in total mentions behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots also owned two of the most tweeted-about games of the 2017 season thanks to their Opening Day matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 15 showdown with the Steelers, while the Eagles' #FlyEaglesFly hashtag trailed only the league's #NFL mark for most used of the year. Philadelphia also saw an exponential growth in Twitter followers, jumping from 2.2 million to 2.9 million -- or roughly 30 percent -- over the course of the season.

Twitter also provided a look at the top tweeted players on each team, with ex-Steeler James Harrison cracking the Patriots' top three, as well as a list of the teams' most-tweeted moments of the season, each one measured by tweets per minute:

