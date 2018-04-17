Twitter is convinced Tom Brady is the man who threatened Stormy Daniels over Trump lawsuit
Another headline that is 100-percent true and 100-percent not satire in 2018
What does Tom Brady have to do with a former porn star's alleged affair with the United States president? Everything, according to Twitter.
Stormy Daniels, the ex-adult actress engaged in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump over a 2006 affair she's detailed in various interviews, took to ABC's "The View" on Tuesday morning to reveal a composite sketch of the man she says threatened and demanded her to stay silent about the incident.
As soon as that sketch made its way to Twitter, well, Twitter's tweeters did exactly as you'd expect them to do -- they hunted for culprits. And one of the most popular ones, by far, had to be Brady, the same New England Patriots quarterback who once said a Trump presidency would be "great" and whose team once handcrafted a Super Bowl ring for Trump.
Daniels herself assured "The View" on air that the sketch was accurate according to her memory -- recollections of a man threatening her in front of her then-infant daughter and telling her not to speak of her 2006 encounter with Trump. She made no suggestion, however, that said man was also Tom Brady.
It wouldn't be the first time one of the NFL's biggest-name quarterbacks was thrust into the Stormy Daniels vs. Donald Trump feud, however. In a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine that released in January, amid reports of Trump's lawyer paying $130,000 for Daniels to keep quiet, the former actress said Trump made the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger "promise to take care of me" and walk her to her hotel room after she and the former reality TV star allegedly shared a private evening together.
