Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung died at the age of 84, Louisville Sports Commission announced Friday. He died in his home in Louisville, Kentucky after a battle with dementia. The "Golden Boy" was a star for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers.

Hornung made history with Notre Dame, becoming the only player to win the Heisman Trophy while on a losing team, when he did so in 1956 with the 2-8 Fighting Irish. He lead the team in passing, rushing, scoring, kickoff returns, punt returns and punting, lead the team in passes broken up on defense and was second in tackles and interceptions.

The Kentucky-born player was also one of seven players to both win the Heisman Trophy and be named NFL MVP by The Associated Press, after he was taken No. 1 overall by Green Bay in the 1957 draft.

Upon hearing the news of his death, many football fans, players, coaches and teams mourned the loss and reflected on his incredible career.

Here are some of the reactions: