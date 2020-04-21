Twitter, NFL players have high praise for Chargers' new uniforms

The Los Angeles Chargers just did something that no team has yet to do this offseason. No, this has nothing to do with free agency signings or deals, I'm talking about uniforms. Many NFL teams have unveiled new looks since the 2019 season ended, but they were all mostly met with disappointment. Then the Chargers showed up and got the kind of approval on their redesign that other teams only dream of having.

How did L.A. manage to please sports fans, who notoriously like to find something wrong with everything?

Two words: Powder. Blue.

Their logo and new unis were revealed on Tuesday with a hype video that will get you fired up for football season.

There are few things more universally loved in football than powder blue jerseys, so beginning there was a strong start for the Chargers design team.

They went with six new re-imagined looks, with various helmet designs, a sleek bolt down the side of the pants and another bolt on the shoulder pads. They described the new unis by saying, "The best got better."

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

Fans met the new look with excitement and praised the Chargers for their ability to bring in the old, while modernizing the look.

With six jersey, pant and helmet combinations there really is something for everyone. Their home jerseys will be the classic powder blue, while the away look will be the white jerseys.

A look at the @Chargers’ new home and away jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Odpl9tg99x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 21, 2020

Here is what some players and fans are saying about it all on Twitter:

Joey Bosa showed off the new look.

A lot of players and fans used the fire emoji to describe the jerseys.

What y’all think ? they 🔥🔥 https://t.co/q5MlyoAa3r — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) April 21, 2020

GOODNESS GRACIOUS.

The @Chargers new uniforms are unlimited fire emojis. pic.twitter.com/EKsnPYUSs8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 21, 2020

That powder blue is going to look good on game day.

Nothing like putting on that powder blue on game day...didn’t know it could get better. @Chargers https://t.co/oCcZ7dClyd — Ty Long (@trlong02) April 21, 2020

Derwin James approves.

2020 New Uniforms Swagg on

💯🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/OCUlDe4WmL — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) April 21, 2020

Some went so far as to say they have the best uniforms not just in the NFL, but in all of sports. At least the Chargers are finally first in something.

BEST UNIS IN SPORTS AS USUAL — ¹³ (@KeenanMVP) April 21, 2020

This was low. Funny, but low.

The Chargers now have a uniform combination for every one of their fans pic.twitter.com/yn9Z42PeVw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 21, 2020

And the award for best offseason redesign goes to...

Updated offseason jersey reveal rankings:



1) Chargers

2) Chargers

3) Chargers

4) Chargers

5) Chargers

6) Chargers — Master (@MasterTes) April 21, 2020

Sorry to the rest of these teams. There's always next year!

YO!!!!!!!!!! The LA Chargers just put it in the face of the Patriots, Bucs and Falcons



These new unis are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jWdwJ8ED6f — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) April 21, 2020

This guy is thinking ahead.

Could the blue be a issue for vision if future games have to be played out at sea — Ned (@Nedsfeed) April 21, 2020

Not only do the Chargers have new uniforms heading into the 2020 season, they will have a new stadium and a new quarterback as well.