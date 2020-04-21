Twitter, NFL players have high praise for Chargers' new uniforms
Don't look now but the Chargers might have the best uniforms in the NFL
The Los Angeles Chargers just did something that no team has yet to do this offseason. No, this has nothing to do with free agency signings or deals, I'm talking about uniforms. Many NFL teams have unveiled new looks since the 2019 season ended, but they were all mostly met with disappointment. Then the Chargers showed up and got the kind of approval on their redesign that other teams only dream of having.
How did L.A. manage to please sports fans, who notoriously like to find something wrong with everything?
Two words: Powder. Blue.
Their logo and new unis were revealed on Tuesday with a hype video that will get you fired up for football season.
There are few things more universally loved in football than powder blue jerseys, so beginning there was a strong start for the Chargers design team.
They went with six new re-imagined looks, with various helmet designs, a sleek bolt down the side of the pants and another bolt on the shoulder pads. They described the new unis by saying, "The best got better."
Fans met the new look with excitement and praised the Chargers for their ability to bring in the old, while modernizing the look.
With six jersey, pant and helmet combinations there really is something for everyone. Their home jerseys will be the classic powder blue, while the away look will be the white jerseys.
Here is what some players and fans are saying about it all on Twitter:
Joey Bosa showed off the new look.
A lot of players and fans used the fire emoji to describe the jerseys.
That powder blue is going to look good on game day.
Derwin James approves.
Some went so far as to say they have the best uniforms not just in the NFL, but in all of sports. At least the Chargers are finally first in something.
This was low. Funny, but low.
And the award for best offseason redesign goes to...
Sorry to the rest of these teams. There's always next year!
This guy is thinking ahead.
Not only do the Chargers have new uniforms heading into the 2020 season, they will have a new stadium and a new quarterback as well.
