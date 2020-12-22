JuJu Smith-Schuster is a playful guy who happens to play wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his weekly tradition of recording a scripted pre-game dance segment on the opponent's midfield logo looked especially cartoonish on Monday night, with the 11-2 Steelers struggling mightily against the rival 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals -- and Smith-Schuster himself coughing up a key first-half fumble to aid a stunningly dominant first half for the Bengals.
Social media, always a fun stomping ground for JuJu on and off the field, was predictably all over Smith-Schuster's hiccup, mostly because it was one small part of a shockingly big night for the team he literally danced all over. (And the fact that the Bengals' Vonn Bell explicitly took exception to JuJu's pre-game antics before forcing Smith-Schuster off his own feet in-game.) Just take a look at what Twitter had to say:
The Bengals after they saw JuJu dancing on the logo #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/hGvaXU6OhE— Jason Sweigart (@JasonSweigart4) December 22, 2020
Every team out there waiting for JuJu to Tik Tok on their logo #MNF #nfl pic.twitter.com/L6VBb9mVU2— Whyyyysooooserioussss (@Nightwo56580192) December 22, 2020
They are mourning the death of JuJu pic.twitter.com/VST6prVVEv— Adam Mank (@Mank_Adam) December 22, 2020
Brilliant strategy by Juju Smith Schuster to inspire a 2-Win team to try to turn this into another Body Bag Game.— Ken Carman (@KenCarman) December 22, 2020
Bengals watching Juju dance on their logo knowing they boutta clamp him pic.twitter.com/PjgdtB0CH4— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 22, 2020
You’d never guess but Juju dancing and spiking footballs on the logo tonight hasn’t turned out good for him so far— Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) December 22, 2020
Juju after coming across the middle against Cincinnati #PITvsCIN pic.twitter.com/PnavrC7lAe— Alex Kaiser (@kaiserrrrrrrrr) December 22, 2020