JuJu Smith-Schuster is a playful guy who happens to play wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his weekly tradition of recording a scripted pre-game dance segment on the opponent's midfield logo looked especially cartoonish on Monday night, with the 11-2 Steelers struggling mightily against the rival 2-10-1 Cincinnati Bengals -- and Smith-Schuster himself coughing up a key first-half fumble to aid a stunningly dominant first half for the Bengals.

Social media, always a fun stomping ground for JuJu on and off the field, was predictably all over Smith-Schuster's hiccup, mostly because it was one small part of a shockingly big night for the team he literally danced all over. (And the fact that the Bengals' Vonn Bell explicitly took exception to JuJu's pre-game antics before forcing Smith-Schuster off his own feet in-game.) Just take a look at what Twitter had to say: