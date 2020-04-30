Twitter reacts to Bengals releasing Andy Dalton as fans predict where he will go next
Fans are guessing where Dalton will land
Starting at the end of the 2019 regular season, when the Bengals knew they were getting the No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to their 2-14 record, Andy Dalton's days in Cincinnati felt numbered. The team selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick at the draft earlier this month and will be looking at the rookie to try and turn the team around. With Dalton wanting out, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the QB found himself on another team.
According to reports from Adam Schefter, on Thursday the Bengals released Dalton. He has spent the last nine years in Cincinnati. Last season, Dalton was benched after eight games into the season as rookie Ryan Finley was named the starter. Dalton wanted out of Queen City, but when the Bengals didn't trade him before the deadline last year, the 32-year-old became frustrated and knew there was a scenario where he stayed on the roster.
In the end, Dalton got what he wanted and the Bengals save $17.7 million in cap space.
Rumors of where Dalton would land were swirling even before his release was ever reported, and now that the news dropped, NFL fans are trying to guess where he will head next.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and predictions following the Dalton release:
Dalton is in good company.
Many Bengals fans tweeted out thank you messages to the veteran QB.
Once the Burrow selection became official, there was a feeling of a new era in Cincinnati.
With Dalton gone, the Bengals currently don't have a veteran quarterback for Burrow to learn from.
The Patriots have a gap in the quarterback position with Tom Brady headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many think New England makes sense as a landing spot for Dalton.
Some Patriots fans don't love that idea.
I'm not placing any bets on this, but crazier things have happened.
Ryan Tannehill had a surprising 2019 season. Could Dalton pull off something similar?
Dalton always has his super villain career to fall back on.
