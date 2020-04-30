Twitter reacts to Bengals releasing Andy Dalton as fans predict where he will go next

Starting at the end of the 2019 regular season, when the Bengals knew they were getting the No. 1 overall draft pick thanks to their 2-14 record, Andy Dalton's days in Cincinnati felt numbered. The team selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top pick at the draft earlier this month and will be looking at the rookie to try and turn the team around. With Dalton wanting out, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the QB found himself on another team.

According to reports from Adam Schefter, on Thursday the Bengals released Dalton. He has spent the last nine years in Cincinnati. Last season, Dalton was benched after eight games into the season as rookie Ryan Finley was named the starter. Dalton wanted out of Queen City, but when the Bengals didn't trade him before the deadline last year, the 32-year-old became frustrated and knew there was a scenario where he stayed on the roster.

In the end, Dalton got what he wanted and the Bengals save $17.7 million in cap space.

Rumors of where Dalton would land were swirling even before his release was ever reported, and now that the news dropped, NFL fans are trying to guess where he will head next.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions and predictions following the Dalton release:

Dalton is in good company.

Since 2011, only 6 QBs have hit the following marks:



30,000 Pass Yards

200 Pass TD

70 Wins



Drew Brees

Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady

Matt Ryan

Ben Roethlisberger

Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/sZvUkiF8G6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 30, 2020

Many Bengals fans tweeted out thank you messages to the veteran QB.

Andy Dalton is a Bengal no more. Thank you for all you have done @andydalton14 you’ll always be my favourite QB. May the red rifle fire straight and true where ever he may end up. It’s truly the end of an era in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/3IOgb2Z2Xk — Dan Black (@jaffa_dan) April 30, 2020

Whatever people want to say, he brought us a lot of joy.



Andy Dalton, a true pro. pic.twitter.com/6kGlYIKaJR — Sam Ainger (@sam_ainger) April 30, 2020

Once the Burrow selection became official, there was a feeling of a new era in Cincinnati.

As much as I love Andy Dalton, this is so so accurate #Bengals pic.twitter.com/jPEuIJDXV4 — Killian (@Molloy_00) April 28, 2020

With Dalton gone, the Bengals currently don't have a veteran quarterback for Burrow to learn from.

So what veteran QB is going to help Joe Burrow learn and grow? Ryan Finley?? Or is the plan to just let him figure it out by himself with no guidance in the QB room?



I don’t really get why you release Andy Dalton. — Michelle Magdziuk (@BallBlastEm) April 30, 2020

The Patriots have a gap in the quarterback position with Tom Brady headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many think New England makes sense as a landing spot for Dalton.

If I'm Andy Dalton, I'm looking for a coach I'm familiar with (JAX,MIN) or a playoff caliber team that could use a backup (Titans, Steelers, Cowboys, Rams. Maybe Broncos). And before I talk to any of those teams, I'm seeing if Patriots are interested in me https://t.co/vKkd1cxLTc — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 30, 2020

Some Patriots fans don't love that idea.

ANDY DALTON IS TRASH AND @Patriots DONT WANT HIM pic.twitter.com/Dki39Nad1T — TRUST NOBODY (@JoeM3476) April 30, 2020

I'm not placing any bets on this, but crazier things have happened.

Andy Dalton going to the Patriots and Bill Belichick winning with said QB would be the most Bill Belichick thing ever — Milly Rock 💛💜 (@33Milner) April 30, 2020

Ryan Tannehill had a surprising 2019 season. Could Dalton pull off something similar?

I guess I'll say it one last time, I see so much 2019 Ryan Tannehill in 2020 Andy Dalton.



In the right spot, not hard to see a nice second act coming. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 30, 2020

Dalton always has his super villain career to fall back on.