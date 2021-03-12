Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team worth $14 million and according to reports the deal comes with many incentives. The veteran did not have the best time in Foxboro last year, but he showed enough promise and determination to win over Bill Belichick and get another chance to run the offense.
Newton got off to a hot start, leaving Patriots fans thinking maybe the team found a decent replacement for long-time quarterback Tom Brady. Whether it was contracting COVID-19, missing time with the team, a lack of a preseason, coming off surgery or players opting out, the season quickly took a turn, leaving Newton the subject of criticism.
The Patriots ended the season at 7-9, missing the playoffs and landing third in the AFC East, something they are not used to.
Many fans believed the team would try to bring back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wondered if it was time to move on from Newton. Naturally, when the news of Newton's return dropped, fans and players were quick with reactions. Here are some of the best:
Just a few of the reactions from Patriots players on the re-signing of Cam Newton this morning pic.twitter.com/Yqf3at4JTq— Sara 💟 (@smarshxo) March 12, 2021
He has the support of many current teammates.
I LOVE IT HERE‼️‼️‼️ LFG @CameronNewton https://t.co/sWEnNzK2Ke— Damien Harris (@DHx34) March 12, 2021
And encouragement from former teammates.
Keep being you @CameronNewton. Best decision they could have made! Let’s go!!!!! https://t.co/JLiHcNdhV7— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 12, 2021
Looks like the good outweighed the bad for the Patriots.
Cam Newton was and remains a popular player in the Patriots locker room, really that is all that matters. On-field issues aside last season, clearly there was still enough positives to earn a return. https://t.co/QsaROwvhJt— Robert Alvarez (@ralvarez617) March 12, 2021
There are still a lot of questions left unanswered.
The question is, is Cam Newton back to be a mentor/bridge to a rookie QB (Trey Lance)?— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 12, 2021
Or do the Patriots think with a full offseason (which isn't guaranteed right now) they can fix the mechanical issues that held him back last year?
For the "BUT WHAT ABOUT JIMMY G" crowd:
One other note here: I was told the #Patriots did kick the tires on Jimmy G before making this deal with Cam. But talks never advanced to anything serious because the #49ers are currently saying Garoppolo isn't available. https://t.co/7xkhvXTU1L— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 12, 2021
More Cam Newton fashion is in our future.
good morning pic.twitter.com/1vHl0G5hw2— brianna pirre (@bsp_13) March 12, 2021
I wouldn't mind $14 million.
Just for the record, I would also LOVE a huge raise that I absolutely did not earn https://t.co/3qMMbMnVgc— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 12, 2021
Patriots fans will follow Belichick anywhere.
The only way I can feel about this Cam Newton signing is remembering that I’d follow Bill Belichick into hell— Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) March 12, 2021
Not a bad day for No. 1.
Cam Newton getting 14 million pic.twitter.com/8BADopTY6r— Hammer DAHN (@HammerDAHN) March 12, 2021
He proved at least one doubter wrong.
Cam Newton looking for that kid who said he was a free agent:— Josh Liles (@JoshLiles28) March 12, 2021
pic.twitter.com/WN1tUhj9rD