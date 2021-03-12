Quarterback Cam Newton is returning to the New England Patriots. The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team worth $14 million and according to reports the deal comes with many incentives. The veteran did not have the best time in Foxboro last year, but he showed enough promise and determination to win over Bill Belichick and get another chance to run the offense.

Newton got off to a hot start, leaving Patriots fans thinking maybe the team found a decent replacement for long-time quarterback Tom Brady. Whether it was contracting COVID-19, missing time with the team, a lack of a preseason, coming off surgery or players opting out, the season quickly took a turn, leaving Newton the subject of criticism.

The Patriots ended the season at 7-9, missing the playoffs and landing third in the AFC East, something they are not used to.

Many fans believed the team would try to bring back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wondered if it was time to move on from Newton. Naturally, when the news of Newton's return dropped, fans and players were quick with reactions. Here are some of the best:

He has the support of many current teammates.

And encouragement from former teammates.

Looks like the good outweighed the bad for the Patriots.

There are still a lot of questions left unanswered.

For the "BUT WHAT ABOUT JIMMY G" crowd:

More Cam Newton fashion is in our future.

I wouldn't mind $14 million.

Patriots fans will follow Belichick anywhere.

Not a bad day for No. 1.

He proved at least one doubter wrong.