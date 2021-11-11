Quarterback Cam Newton is headed back to where it all began for him in the NFL. On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced their former quarterback would be returning to Carolina.

The Panthers and Newton agreed to a contract worth $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

The Heisman Trophy winner was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 by the Panthers and stayed with the team until 2019. During his time in Charlotte, he took home MVP honors and played in Super Bowl L, losing to the Denver Broncos. Injuries eventually led to missing time and Newton moving on to another team.

In stepped the New England Patriots, who brought the veteran in to replace the Tampa Bay bound Tom Brady. Newton's time with the Patriots was not as successful as he hoped and, while he got off to a decent start, he was eventually released from the team ahead of the 2021 season in favor of first round pick Mac Jones.

Newton did not find a home in the NFL for a while after being released by the Patriots, but with Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold struggling, Carolina saw a hole in their offense to be filled.

