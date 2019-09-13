Twitter reacts to Cam Newton's latest bizarre outfit choice for Thursday Night Football

Anyone who knows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows he loves to experiment with fashion, and his Thursday Night Football attire was one of his boldest looks yet. Newton struggled on primetime, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home as the Panthers fell to 0-2. Some said his outfit came up short as well.

Here was his TNF look:

I will say, while the outfit is a bit all over the place, he pulls it off better than most people would. The look as a whole was a lot for people, but some noticed that pieces of it were keepers.

The blue suit probably cost more than most people's entire wardrobes.

The blue suit alone is 🔥. Just remove the shoes, granny scarf, John Elton glasses, and his hair 😂 but that blue suit slaps. — 🅹. 🅽🆅🆁. 🆃🅴🅻🅻🆂. (@realPowa) September 13, 2019

Newton had the ball in his hands with the chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. But on fourth-and-1 on the two yard line, his offense was unable to come up with the first down. All night, Newton was overthrowing receivers, nearly intercepted on too many occasions and fumbled the ball in the loss. The game was cause for concern for the future, but one person said even with how Newton played, the outfit was worse.

Cam Newton’s outfit last night was worse than his quarterbacking performance. Which is saying something. pic.twitter.com/Ya1tYUfNSO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 13, 2019

There were a lot of comparisons being made after Newton stepped out in his fit. Some said he resembled the Queen of England, who has rocked a similar look. The resemblance is uncanny.

Cam Newton out here looking like Queen Elizabeth After A loss!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OjuVp3R0PX — VideoMixtape (@videomixtape_) September 13, 2019

Another person said the QB looks like the wolf disguised as the grandmother in "Little Red Riding Hood."

His glasses? Better to see you with, my dear.

Cam Newton looks like the wolf disguised as the grandmother in little red riding hood pic.twitter.com/ly5NxYGLXs — yeah boiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii🤫 (@al_loveschiavo) September 13, 2019

Nursery rhymes seem to be a big inspiration for Newton's look, which was also compared to a chic Mother Goose. I guess that is better than looking like a frumpy Mother Goose?

Cam Newton bringing Mother Goose chic to the post game press conference. #WakeUpCLT pic.twitter.com/HjVj3x2tvS — Carolyn Bruck (@CarolynBruckTV) September 13, 2019

One fan compared his look to Whitney Houston's in "The Bodyguard." The person also said that losing games is tough, but having to look at this outfit afterwards made it even worse.

Losing two games at the start is embarassing #CamNewton but losing while dressed like Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard makes it that much worse pic.twitter.com/NJXCwplqf1 — Urban Mind (@_TyMoorehead) September 13, 2019

At one point in the press conference, Newton was asked about his performance that lacked urgency and accuracy. Many had questioned if the veteran quarterback was injured, though head coach Ron Rivera said his shoulder and foot were not the problem. Newton took responsibility for some of the offense's failed drives saying, "It's time for me to look myself in the mirror."

Oh, the timing of that quote.

While No. 1 was actually talking about his game on the field, most likely thinking about the eight game losing streak he is currently in, some said it would not be a bad idea to take a look in the mirror to evaluate his fashion game off the field as well.

Cam Newton really said “It’s time for me to look myself in the mirror” out loud and didn’t laugh pic.twitter.com/82f59vWoyG — Colleen Grimes (@collgrimes) September 13, 2019

Newton, or maybe his stylist, clearly puts a lot into his game day outfits, but he has the chance to shock the world if he goes for a more Bill Belichick look, maybe just a sweatshirt or a t-shirt, for next week.

Honestly at this point if Cam Newton really wanted to shock us he’d just came to his presser in a sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/7vGY9CQ5KQ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 13, 2019

Whether you love them or hate them, Cam's fashion choices always get a reaction.