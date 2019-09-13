Twitter reacts to Cam Newton's latest bizarre outfit choice for Thursday Night Football
Not everyone is a fan of Cam Newton's fashion choices
Anyone who knows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton knows he loves to experiment with fashion, and his Thursday Night Football attire was one of his boldest looks yet. Newton struggled on primetime, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home as the Panthers fell to 0-2. Some said his outfit came up short as well.
Here was his TNF look:
I will say, while the outfit is a bit all over the place, he pulls it off better than most people would. The look as a whole was a lot for people, but some noticed that pieces of it were keepers.
The blue suit probably cost more than most people's entire wardrobes.
Newton had the ball in his hands with the chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. But on fourth-and-1 on the two yard line, his offense was unable to come up with the first down. All night, Newton was overthrowing receivers, nearly intercepted on too many occasions and fumbled the ball in the loss. The game was cause for concern for the future, but one person said even with how Newton played, the outfit was worse.
There were a lot of comparisons being made after Newton stepped out in his fit. Some said he resembled the Queen of England, who has rocked a similar look. The resemblance is uncanny.
Another person said the QB looks like the wolf disguised as the grandmother in "Little Red Riding Hood."
His glasses? Better to see you with, my dear.
Nursery rhymes seem to be a big inspiration for Newton's look, which was also compared to a chic Mother Goose. I guess that is better than looking like a frumpy Mother Goose?
One fan compared his look to Whitney Houston's in "The Bodyguard." The person also said that losing games is tough, but having to look at this outfit afterwards made it even worse.
At one point in the press conference, Newton was asked about his performance that lacked urgency and accuracy. Many had questioned if the veteran quarterback was injured, though head coach Ron Rivera said his shoulder and foot were not the problem. Newton took responsibility for some of the offense's failed drives saying, "It's time for me to look myself in the mirror."
Oh, the timing of that quote.
While No. 1 was actually talking about his game on the field, most likely thinking about the eight game losing streak he is currently in, some said it would not be a bad idea to take a look in the mirror to evaluate his fashion game off the field as well.
Newton, or maybe his stylist, clearly puts a lot into his game day outfits, but he has the chance to shock the world if he goes for a more Bill Belichick look, maybe just a sweatshirt or a t-shirt, for next week.
Whether you love them or hate them, Cam's fashion choices always get a reaction.
