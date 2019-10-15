Twitter reacts to controversial officiating in Packers win over Lions on Monday Night Football

It's safe to say that the Monday Night Football contest between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had its fair share of controversial moments.

In the fourth quarter, Lions defensive end Trey Flowers was flagged for putting his hands in the face of Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on a third-and-4 play that the Lions were able to record a sack on. Flowers placed his hands on the Bakhtiari's upper torso and shoulder pads and he never put his hands Bakhtiari's helmet or facemask.

The flag kept Green Bay's drive alive and Aaron Rodgers threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard just three plays later. The score cut the Lions lead to 22-20 in the fourth quarter and the Packers ended up winning the game 23-22 on a Mason Crosby field goal as time expired.

Obviously, the Lions did have a drive in between the two Packers scoring drives in which they gained just 16 yards on six plays and were ultimately forced to punt. However, the Detroit defense appeared to have made a crucial stop that would've put a lot of pressure on Green Bay in the final minutes and it was nullified by a very questionable call.

Social media was absolutely buzzing over the controversial calls that the officials made in the guts of the game. Some of the reactions were definitely warranted and let's just say they weren't favorable towards the officials.

I know that no one on the @lions can say it, so I will... that is a terrible missed call, on hands to the face and bad break for our D that is playing so hard. #replayhelpneeded — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) October 15, 2019

Lions legend Barry Sanders took time to weigh in on the questionable call and pointed out that Detroit's defense was playing a sensational game before being forced to remain on the field following the penalty flag on Flowers.

Is it a penalty? A flow chart



Does the penalty help the Lions?

/ \

Yes No

| |

It's not a It's a

penalty penalty — Detroit Free Press (@freep) October 15, 2019

First pic: illegal hands to the “face” penalty to keep a drive alive after a third down sack.



Second pic: not pass interference.



Hey but they’re trying their best out there. pic.twitter.com/Iecs6SzGXr — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 15, 2019

The refs should have done the Lambeau Leap after that one. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) October 15, 2019

The referees did wind up helping the Packers cause in the end because the Flowers penalty kept Green Bay's drive going. If that flag isn't thrown, perhaps we're talking about a big Lions victory in a game where they largely outplayed the Packers.