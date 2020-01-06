Twitter reacts to Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy as head coach

On Monday, the Cowboys found their new head coach. According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys parted ways with long-time coach Jason Garrett officially on Sunday.

Garrett stayed in Dallas a lot longer than many thought he would, and should, but after seemingly delaying the inevitable, the Cowboys finally decided to let him go. Now they are moving forward with the Super Bowl winning McCarthy in hopes of finding playoff success in the years to come.

The Cowboys have talent, but even with a star running back and a quarterback, their seasons, including this year, have not been up to the standards of said talent. Team owner Jerry Jones, who historically has had great influence over the team's decisions to the point of criticism, clearly believes McCarthy is the final piece of the puzzle to take the team up a level.

McCarthy does come with an impressive resume. There are only three current NFL head coaches with a better career win percentage than McCarthy, who comes in at .618. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leads the pack with .683, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin comes in second with .642 and New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton has a winning percentage of .630.

McCarthy is also tied with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh for second most playoff wins from a head coach since 2006 with 10, though Harbaugh has a shot to improve that record starting this weekend. Belichick comes in first in that stat as well with 20 wins.

Not everyone thinks this resume is enough to be successful going forward, and when the news broke everyone from Cowboys fans to Packers fans had a reaction and an opinion. Here are some of the best tweets:

McCarthy and Garrett have two very different approaches.

Mike McCarthy plans to install a 14-person football technology department with an 8-person analytics team.



Jason Garrett said he doesn't consult win probability data for play calling "during the game" (suggesting they look at it afterwards to find mistakes).



Diametric opposites https://t.co/eC6kvYl21k — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 4, 2020

I'm all in for a metaphor about carbs.

Cowboys fans seem to be excited about Mike McCarthy. I guess if I was eating bread for 9 years, a bagel would slightly excite me too. But it’s still bread. — Thugfruit (@thugfruit) January 6, 2020

The catch that solidified no one really knows what a catch is in the NFL happened in the Cowboys' 2014 playoff loss to the Packers. The "Dez caught it" play forever lives on in the minds of Cowboys fans and is now being resurfaced with the McCarthy news.

Maybe the Cowboys will eventually get playoff revenge on the Packers and do so with the coach Green Bay had at the time of the controversy.

If the Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy the first thing he should say at his introductory press conference is: “Dez caught it.” — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 4, 2020

It appears McCarthy and Jones had ... a sleepover?

Is there a "Step Brothers 2" being filmed that I don't know about? Did McCarthy show up with a sleeping bag? Did they watch a movies and eat snacks? I have so many questions.

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

Turned out the internet had a lot of questions about this tweet and the rather hostage-y quote from the source as well.

You couldn’t get a less creepy quote from said source? — Bennett Hipp (@BennettHipp) January 6, 2020

A live look at Garrett right now.

Jason Garrett standing outside of Jerry Jones House pic.twitter.com/vALQJcKIuK — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) January 6, 2020

Rodgers is somewhere laughing over the McCarthy hiring.

Well, he's probably getting ready to face the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round, but maybe he's laughing too.

When Aaron Rodgers sees the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett pic.twitter.com/9F1677h7oh — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 6, 2020

They move on so fast.

This is like when your girl breaks up with you and she has a new man instantly. https://t.co/rpcdSl7dxN — C.J. Holmes (@CjHolmes22) January 6, 2020

There were mixed reactions from fans on the hire.

Some loved it.

I think this is a great hire. McCarthy is a proven winner that has experience in the playoffs and a Super Bowl ring on his finger.



Welcome to #DallasCowboys Mike!#CowboysNation ✭ pic.twitter.com/sGazCmyVrN — Theo Melillo (@TheoMelillo) January 6, 2020

The smartest thing they’ve done in a decade like literally — Mrye (@_MRye16) January 6, 2020

And some did not.

underwhelming and not the extreme upgrade Cowboys Nation was expecting. — Rhondalynn (@lalalynndi) January 6, 2020

uninspiring. — Sara Shepherd (@sarashepherd313) January 6, 2020

It did give many Cowboys fans something that they have not had in some time. It gave them... dare I say it... hope.

The big question on everyone's mind is how Jones will proceed moving forward with his influence over the team.

With all due respect to Mike McCarthy, the Head Coach position is not the main problem for the Dallas Cowboys. Unless Jerry Jones steps aside from management of the Dallas cowboys.And gives Mike McCarthy full control of the team.Nothing will change — gamez_hector53 (@gamezhectorhot1) January 6, 2020

Tell this fan and their bad photoshop skills that they got their wish.

The Cowboys ended this season 8-8 and missed the playoffs, despite playing in a very mediocre NFC East.