Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. While his career was cut short by injuries, the "Kansas Comet" made a lasting impact in the seven years he was in the league. He was the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame when given a gold jacket in 1977.

In the statement of his passing, Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said:

"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."

Sayers played his entire NFL career with the Chicago Bears, and with them he became a five-time All-Pro who, two-time league leading rusher and winner of the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the life and career of Sayers, saying, "The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players."

Condolences and recognition of his career flooded Twitter after the news dropped. The football community paid tribute to the NFL great. Here are some of the reactions: