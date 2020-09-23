Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. While his career was cut short by injuries, the "Kansas Comet" made a lasting impact in the seven years he was in the league. He was the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame when given a gold jacket in 1977.
Hall of Famer and @ChicagoBears Legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020
More: https://t.co/lJti7R3FYL#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/yujzMnhry3
In the statement of his passing, Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said:
"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."
Sayers played his entire NFL career with the Chicago Bears, and with them he became a five-time All-Pro who, two-time league leading rusher and winner of the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.
Commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the life and career of Sayers, saying, "The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players."
A statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of legendary RB Gale Sayers pic.twitter.com/BvHpYwpL1l— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020
Condolences and recognition of his career flooded Twitter after the news dropped. The football community paid tribute to the NFL great. Here are some of the reactions:
The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale Sayers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations.#HOFForever | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sLYdu9w0s2— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020
"Give me 18 inches of daylight. That's all I need."— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2020
One of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace, Gale Sayers. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/lWoEdLGGS4
Gale Sayers was someone who I admired long before I arrived in Chicago. I loved his approach to the game and of course, how he played it. He inspired me to be great in a city that loves sports like no other. RIP to one of the @NFL’s best ever. #KansasComet @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/Rc3zytUjQj— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 23, 2020
"Trying to tackle Gale Sayers was like trying to catch a candy wrapper in a wind storm.” -Steve Sabol— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 23, 2020
Rest in Peace to the Kansas Comet. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sVMZgaVLla
Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. RIP Kansas Comet. 🙏🏽 #Bears pic.twitter.com/4L1Bx5PjzV— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 23, 2020
RIP legend 🙏🏿 https://t.co/XRPDyKqcrg— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) September 23, 2020
RIP 🙏🏿— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) September 23, 2020